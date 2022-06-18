National Bank Financial Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

