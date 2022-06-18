National Bank Financial Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $115.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $9,118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 539,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.