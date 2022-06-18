National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$73.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

SU opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

