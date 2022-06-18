National Bank Financial Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$52.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NYSE VET opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

