National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 106,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.69.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

