Navigator (OTC:POELF) & Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Critical Survey

Navigator (OTC:POELF – Get Rating) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Navigator alerts:

This table compares Navigator and Veritiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veritiv $6.85 billion 0.24 $144.60 million $12.95 8.65

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator N/A N/A N/A Veritiv 2.82% 33.45% 8.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navigator and Veritiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veritiv has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.26%. Given Veritiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Navigator.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Veritiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Veritiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritiv beats Navigator on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator (Get Rating)

The Navigator Company, S.A. manufactures and markets pulp and paper products. The company operates through Market Pulp, UWF Paper, Tissue Paper, and Energy segments. It produces bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, uncoated writing and printing thin paper, and domestic consumption paper under the Navigator, Multioffice, Discovery, explorer, Inacopia, Target, Pioneer, SOPORSET, INASET, and target plus brands for professional and home use. The company also operates cogeneration units and two independent thermoelectric power plants. It operates in approximately 130 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Portucel, S.A. and changed its name to The Navigator Company, S.A. in February 2016. The Navigator Company, S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Setúbal, Portugal. The Navigator Company, S.A. is a subsidiary of Semapa – Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, food service, cleaning chemicals, skincare, personal protective equipment, can liners, soaps and sanitizers, dispensers, sanitary maintenance, and facility supplies. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics solutions. Veritiv Corporation offers its products under the Endurance, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, PUR Value, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to customers in manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale and retail, healthcare, transportation, property management, higher education, entertainment, hospitality, commercial printing, and publishing sectors. As of December 31, 2021, the Company operated approximately 125 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.