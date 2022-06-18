Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average of $374.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

