NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

