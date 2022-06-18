Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,347,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,856,000. Norges Bank owned 2.22% of Schlumberger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

