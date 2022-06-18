Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 13,421,506 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,421,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,807,000. Norges Bank owned 0.82% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:BAM opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

