Norges Bank Invests $656.40 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,860,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,403,000. Norges Bank owned 2.48% of Mid-America Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

