Norges Bank Makes New $625.54 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 739,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,540,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Equinix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $632.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $689.22 and its 200 day moving average is $726.54. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

