Norges Bank Makes New $701.21 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,079,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $701,205,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 4.81% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,190,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

