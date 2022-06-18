Norges Bank Makes New $721.01 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,046,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,012,000. Norges Bank owned 3.14% of Essex Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.93.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $256.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.05 and a 200 day moving average of $326.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

