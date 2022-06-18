Norges Bank Makes New $732.77 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,488,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,770,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of CSX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CSX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CSX by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

