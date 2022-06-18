Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,057,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,929,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 7.76% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

