Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 48,847,906 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,847,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $612,015,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.36% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.00 ($15.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.02) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.52) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

