Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.