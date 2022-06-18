NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.40 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

