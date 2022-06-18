Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Update

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $47,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

