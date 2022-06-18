OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $49.44 on Thursday. OMRON has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $107.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

