OppFi Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for OppFi in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million.

OPFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,705.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,475.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,712 shares of company stock valued at $495,254. Insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.