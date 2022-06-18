Orla Mining Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Orla Mining to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 257.06. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$6.59.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

