Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Booking by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,906.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,264.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

