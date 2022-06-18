Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 306 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

PLD stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.