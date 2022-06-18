Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,330.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,617.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

