Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,403 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LUV opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
