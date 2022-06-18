Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 818 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

