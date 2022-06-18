PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,800 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,110,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.
PC Connection stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
