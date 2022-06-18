PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,800 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,110,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

