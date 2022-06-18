PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $66.09 and last traded at $66.25. Approximately 17,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,352,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

Specifically, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,331.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

