Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,975.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,975 ($23.97) and last traded at GBX 1,990.50 ($24.16), with a volume of 728919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,195 ($26.64).

A number of research firms recently commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($41.39) to GBX 3,440 ($41.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.92) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.45) to GBX 2,830 ($34.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,956.50 ($35.88).

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,369.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($27.56), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($195,759.70).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

