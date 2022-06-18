Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,975.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,975 ($23.97) and last traded at GBX 1,990.50 ($24.16), with a volume of 728919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,195 ($26.64).
A number of research firms recently commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($41.39) to GBX 3,440 ($41.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.92) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.45) to GBX 2,830 ($34.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,956.50 ($35.88).
The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,369.36.
In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($27.56), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($195,759.70).
About Persimmon (LON:PSN)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.