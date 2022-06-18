Peter Grenville Schoch Buys 13,000 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$15.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.32. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.96 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5799999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Pi Financial cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.36.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

