Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,389 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.