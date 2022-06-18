Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Ping Identity stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

