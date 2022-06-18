Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.