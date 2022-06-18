Piper Sandler Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $253.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.60.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $233.16 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.36 and its 200-day moving average is $290.04.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

