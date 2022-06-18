Piper Sandler Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $289.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.35% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $170.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $5,347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

