ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 445,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,734,245 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $45.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

