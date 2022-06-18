Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $36.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

