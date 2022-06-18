Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($27.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2022 earnings at ($60.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $85.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $138.75 EPS.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

