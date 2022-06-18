Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Issued By KeyCorp

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.