Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

