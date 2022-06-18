Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

NYSE:PKI opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.78 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

