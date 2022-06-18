Quent Capital LLC Invests $159,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $618.03 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $652.54 and a 200-day moving average of $735.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

