Quent Capital LLC Invests $162,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

