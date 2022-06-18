Quent Capital LLC Invests $169,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.
Shares of TWLO opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $169.08. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.