Quent Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 347,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.