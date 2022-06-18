Quent Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

EL stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.31 and its 200-day moving average is $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

