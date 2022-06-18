Quent Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $419.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

