Quent Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

